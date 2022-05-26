Cookies

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite loses its head of design

Jerry Hook had been with 343 Industries since 2018.

HQ

343 Industries has lost another major member of the Halo Infinite development team. This time, the departure comes in the form of the head of design, Jerry Hook, who has been with the Halo developer since 2018.

The news comes from Hook himself, who has taken to Twitter to thank the people he has worked alongside over the years.

Hook said, "Today marks my last day at 343i, Microsoft and Halo. This journey has been filled with creating new worlds, platforms and products from Xbox, Xbox Live to Halo."

Hook continued, "Thank you to all that have let me run alongside you in this amazing industry. And thank you to this community."

This news comes months after the narrative designer for Halo Infinite also left 343 Industries, to instead move to Riot Games.

Halo Infinite

