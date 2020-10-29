Halo Infinite loses it's game director

You're watching Advertisements

There were signs last year that Halo Infinite development wasn't going as planned when both the creative director Tim Longo and the lead producer Mary Olson decided to leave 343 Industries. And when Halo Infinite finally was revealed with gameplay this summer, we got proof of this with a game that did not look either next-gen or finished despite five years of development.

This led to a delay until next year, but it seems like things have not settled, as the game director Chris Lee now also has been left 343 Industries, a studio he's been with for twelve years. Lee isn't leaving Microsoft though, but will do something completely different, he says to Bloomberg.

"I have stepped back from Infinite and I am looking at future opportunities. I believe in the team and am confident they will deliver a great game and now is a good time for me to step away."

We don't know why Lee left, but just a few days ago, it was rumoured by a known insider that there were changes coming to 343 Industries - and this certainly does fit the description. We can imagine Microsoft isn't entirely happy with what the team has done, as they recently brought back the Halo veteran Joseph Staten to work on the campaign of Halo Infinite.