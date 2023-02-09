Halo Infinite leaks paint an interesting picture of the 2023 content roadmap

HQ

Despite a recent survey asking if players are done with Halo Infinite, it seems that plenty of content will still be set to come to the FPS in 2023.

Known Halo Infinite leakers have been recently compiling information into a Resetera thread on the upcoming content set to release in the next year or so.

It seems up to 28 maps are in development for Halo Infinite, new narrative events are on the way, and AI NPCs are being tested in Forge.

Halo Infinite's third season, which is set to launch early next month is rumoured to include three to five new maps, a new weapon, and the fan-favourite game mode Infection.