Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite leaks paint an interesting picture of the 2023 content roadmap

It seems 343 Industries is far from done with Halo Infinite.

Despite a recent survey asking if players are done with Halo Infinite, it seems that plenty of content will still be set to come to the FPS in 2023.

Known Halo Infinite leakers have been recently compiling information into a Resetera thread on the upcoming content set to release in the next year or so.

It seems up to 28 maps are in development for Halo Infinite, new narrative events are on the way, and AI NPCs are being tested in Forge.

Halo Infinite's third season, which is set to launch early next month is rumoured to include three to five new maps, a new weapon, and the fan-favourite game mode Infection.

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite (Campaign)Score

Halo Infinite (Campaign)
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

343 Industries is looking to cement itself as the careful custodians of the Master Chief, and Infinite is their do or die attempt to do so.



