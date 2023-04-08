Halo Infinite lead Joseph Staten leaves Xbox

HQ

Remember when Joseph Staten, the Halo-veteran that went over to 343 Industries in August 2020 to "save" Halo Infinite, left the studio earlier this year to return to Xbox' publishing division? Turns out, that was him basically just going into the reception on his way out the door.

Staten has confirmed he's now leaving Microsoft completely. He doesn't want to reveal why just yet, but his statement sure makes it sound like another game studio has offered him something new and better.

Where do you hope and think he's going, and do you think there's something more going on at Microsoft with so many leads and higher-ups leaving Xbox Game Studios?