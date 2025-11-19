Halo Infinite launches last content update titled Operation: Infinite

HQ

The final update for Halo Infinite has been ushered in. Operation: Infinite gives us our last dose of content before Halo Studios (formerly 343 Industries) moves onto the next chapter of Spartan stories.

The developer has left us with quite the parting gift, as shown in a new trailer. Modes and maps from past events are making a return, alongside unused cosmetics that'll be thrown into The Exchange, giving us 200 new items for our Spartans.

Ranked players will get to put their skills to the test in the new Vacancy map. Yuletide comes for Quick Play players, letting them try it out for Husky Raid and Super Husky Raid and get into the Christmas spirit.

It's likely there will still be the odd balance update or bug fixing patch in the future, but this is it for Halo Infinite when it comes to new content. Operation: Infinite's battle pass might offer a good grind for a while, but as we've quickly found out, nothing is really infinite.