Halo Infinite keeps increasing in popularity and beats Destiny 2 on Xbox

Despite initially huge player numbers, Halo Infinite quickly dropped the ball after the release as 343 Industries failed to provide the support a major live-service title needs and also delayed several key-features, something that led to people abandoning the game.

But a botched release can be fixed with hard work, something that has proven by games like No Man's Sky, Rainbow Six: Siege and Cyberpunk 2077. And ever since the release of Forge tools and Season 5: Reckoning, it seems like Halo Infinite has been moving in the right direction. We already knew about the increase in popularity on Steam, and now Windows Central reports that the Xbox version also starts to gain traction.

As it turns out, Halo Infinite has now passed Destiny 2 on the most-played charts for Xbox in the United States. Destiny 2 is made by the creators of the Halo franchise, Bungie, and also a first-person live-service title, something we assume makes 343 Industries extra happy.

Still, Halo Infinite is only placed 16 on the chart, so there is definitely room for improvement, even if Master Chief's latest adventure is on the right track at the moment.