Halo Infinite is scheduled for fall 2021

Just a few days ago we reported on the possibility of Halo Infinite arriving in Spring 2021, at least Master Chief's motion-capture actor made it sound that way. If you already get excited and think about playing it soon, don't, because 343 Industries just gave us an update.

Joseph Staten, the veteran of the franchise who had worked on Halo CE, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach, just confirmed that Halo Infinite will launch in Fall 2021.

"And from now until then, every one of us at 343i and our great partner teams will be building, testing, and polishing an experience we hope all of you love." Staten said.

"I joined 343i right as the team was wrestling with feedback from the July campaign demo. This discussion boiled down to one fundamental truth: we needed more time to do things right. That included pushing hard in the Fall, giving the team time to recharge over the Holidays, and then coming back in January to finish the game at a healthy pace.

Because Halo Infinite in the Fall of 2021... is just the beginning of the adventure."

In the post, there are also some updates about the most criticised graphics and some changes the team has made, you can check here to see more details, or the take a look at the screenshots below to see how the game has evolved since its last showing.