Halo Infinite is ready for release - has reached gold status

You know the ropes by now; Halo Infinite was scheduled to launch last fall, but was delayed by a full year after a gameplay demo revealed several cracks in the title's otherwise sturdy spartan armour. Now, however, it's release time for real, with developer 343 Industries announcing that the adventure has achieved "gold status," meaning the game is ready to be printed on discs, packaged and shipped around the world. In other words, the release date of December 8 is nailed and ready, and in most of Europe we'll be able to dive into Master Chief's new chapter starting at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET that day.

The multiplayer mode, by the way, has already been made available via a so-called beta version (which feels very good), and we also have a written preview of upcoming campaign, which also seems to meet many of our editor's sky-high expectations.