Halo Infinite is getting Ray Tracing for Xbox Series X

Season 3 of Halo Infinite started this week and added plenty of new content to the game, including three new multiplayer maps. Together with the start of the new season, we also got a pretty hefty update adding and adjusting a lot of new things, one of them being Ray Tracing for PC.

343 Industries explains how to activate this via Halo Waypoint:

"Players on PC are now able to toggle Raytraced Sun Shadows from the Settings menu. When this feature is enabled, all shadows cast by the sun will appear more detailed in multiplayer gameplay. The Raytraced Sun Shadows option does not apply to the Halo Infinite Campaign."

Fortunately, 343 Industries hasn't forgotten about the consoles either, as it turns out this feature is coming for Xbox Series X as well: "This option will be available on Xbox Series X in a future update for Halo Infinite."

Have you played Halo Infinite: Season 3 yet and what do you think of it?