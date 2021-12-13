Halo Infinite is getting Free For All and Slayer playlists tomorrow

HQ

One of the two main complaints people had on Halo Infinite multiplayer when it was released, was the fact that it didn't have the regular setup of playlists and forced people into randomized ones. It was mainly a regular Slayer playlist that was missing, but also a Free For Allt.

Well, now 343 Industries has some good news on this topic, as this is actually being added tomorrow (December 14). In a post on Reddit, a developer from the studio announces:

"I'm happy to report that a Slayer playlist is officially locked and loaded for the update next week. Four new playlists: Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT) will all be added via a services update on Tuesday, Dec. 14."

The other main complaint was the progression system, which is also being remade after being both very slow and not encouraging you to play as good as possible, as it based around doing daily challenges. Some changes has already been made, but more is coming tomorrow in what 343 calls "a small initial step towards 'performance based XP'":

"Next week's update will also include adjustments to challenges including removing some particularly frustrating mode-specific ones, reducing some requirements for others, making the weekly ultimate challenge less intensive".

Which of these new playlists is most important for you?