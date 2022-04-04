Halo Infinite is getting content from the TV series "further down the road"

HQ

Halo Infinite was released in December last year and instantly became a big hit on both PC and Xbox. But very few people have been impressed by the following support for the game from 343 Industries, with the game largely left as is and the fans waiting for more content.

A prime example of how poor the support has been, is the fact that there aren't even any content from the brand new TV series running on Paramount+. Fortunately, this does seems to be about to change, even if we probably shouldn't expect it to be released very soon. Speaking to Washington Post, 343 community director Brian Jarrard says:

"We will have some content that is inspired by the show that will be coming out in the game a little bit further down the road."

Something to look forward to, perhaps? Season 2 of Halo Infinite, which is expected to bring plenty of new content (including modes), will be released on May 3.