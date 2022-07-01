Halo Infinite is getting campaign co-op on July 11

HQ

Being able to play through a Halo campaign with your friends is considered an important pillar of the franchise, but when Halo Infinite was released late last year, this feature was unfortunately missing. But now it's almost time to join the fun together.

In the latest Halo Waypoint post, 343 Industries revealed that they are going to run a flight test for Halo Insiders starting July 11, giving fans a chance to play the campaign together. You will be able keep your progress between games, and Cores and other secrets your crew discovers will also be yours if you didn't have them already.

We recommend you check out the Waypoint post as it has a lot of information, like how far apart you and your team members can be from each other, and if it is possible to play as the Arbiter. Are you going to try campaign co-op out in the flight test?