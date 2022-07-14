Cookies

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is getting a new limited edition statue

Get the legendary Spartan Chonmage with an optional Yokai helmet.

HQ

One of the coolest things released for Halo Infinite so far, is the legendary Spartan Chonmage, which was added during the Fracture: Tenrai event. Now a statue showing this majestic warrior design has been announced, and is already available for pre-order from the Xbox Gear shop.

It's a limited edition statue which will only be made in 2,500 units and is described as "over 10" tall", which means roughly 26 centimeters. We can also read that it comes with "interchangeable helmets" and weapons, including "the red Energy Sword and the Disruptor".

Pre-orders will be sent in December 2022, and it has Europe friendly shipping costs.

