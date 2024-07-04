Halo Infinite is getting a new Big Team Battle mode

HQ

One of the most underrated game modes in the Halo universe is Big Team Battle. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to get eight good people to fill a team with though, but when it comes together it's a pure delight with the large battles.

Now, it's been announced that 343 Industries is launching a "20-tier Operation Pass" with a ton of new features, including something they're calling Big Team Battle: Sentry Defense. This new game mode can be played on the new arena Command as well as on Deadlock, Fragmentation, Highpower, Oasis and Scarr. Big Team Battle: Sentry Defense is described like this on Halo Waypoint:

"Adjutant Resolution, one of Zeta Halo's submonitors who you met and fought in Halo Infinite's campaign, has decided to jump into some multiplayer action. Two of them—simply known as "sentries" in this context—are on each team; your objective is to protect your sentries and destroy the enemy's.

Each team has 2,000 points. As damage is dealt to your sentries, the available score drops, and if you reach 0 it's game over. Each map will have at least one Repair Field that spawns in a neutral location—in addition to providing health regeneration for your fellow Spartans and vehicles, it'll also repair your sentries."

Which multiplayer game mode is your favorite in the Halo series?