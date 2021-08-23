Halo Infinite is getting 4v4 and Big Team Battle in the next beta

HQ

We still have no release date for Halo Infinite, but late July and early August, we still got the opportunity to try the game out thanks to a beta test. Media and fans was generally really impressed with what was on offer, although it limited in scope. Fortunately, meatier tests are coming.

Just before the weekend, 343 Industries confirmed in their latest Development Update video that the next beta test will in fact offer both 4v4 and Big Team Battle, and this time more gamers will get the opportunity to try it out. It should be pointed out that Big Team Battle in Halo Infinite is in fact 12v12 instead of the 8v8 that previous instalments of the series has offered.

These two modes were mentioned as examples of what to come, so there might in fact be other new additions as well in the upcoming beta, that also will include everything from the first round of tests.

Halo Infinite launches for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X sometimes later this year. It is widely believed that we'll get a date during Gamescom that starts this week.