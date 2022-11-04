Halo Infinite is finally getting performance-based XP

HQ

Halo Infinite has faced its fair share of problems. Be it lack of post-launch content, bugs, or even simply the way that experience was awarded, 343 Industries has been working to resolve a lot of these problems since the title debuted a year ago.

And as part of that effort, we're finally getting a new XP reward system, one that actually credits players for their in-game contributions rather than simply for completing challenges for the Battle Passes.

As noted in a Halo Waypoint blog post, we're told that when this new system is implemented next week (on November 8) that players will be rewarded with XP primarily from match contributions and not challenges.

As for how this will be judged, XP will be rewarded depending on completing matches, being on the winning team, and end of match placement, and challenges will now be solely used to provide an experience-boosting alternative.

Challenges are also being tweaked quite significantly, with them now available to be completed in any playlist, having a more overall approach, and players only needing to complete 10 to complete the weekly Ultimate Challenge goal, which is down from the previous 20.

This update to XP will also come with the Winter Update, which also adds Forge for players to start getting creative with.