Halo Infinite is finally getting career ranks next month

It's been no secret that Halo Infinite's live-service pipeline has been disappointing, as since the title debuted at the tail end of 2021, there has been limited content added to the game. As the shooter has been out for around 19 months now, next month it will only be welcoming its fourth season, and this will at least mean some long-requested features are making their debut.

Because 343 Industries has confirmed that as part of Season 4, Halo Infinite will be getting both career ranks that use military-style ranks like that of Halo: Reach, and the fan-favourite game mode of Infection.

There will also be a few other goodies, like premium coatings that are applicable to all armour cores, and we're told that there will be a bonus XP weekend set for June 2-4, allowing players a chance to bash out a few more tiers of their battle passes.

Forge users however will likely be a little disappointed to hear that the remake of the Halo 5 map, Plaza, will be coming in Season 5, which judging by Halo Infinite's timeline, could even be set for 2024.

Season 4 of Halo Infinite is promised to arrive on June 20.