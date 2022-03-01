Halo Infinite is about to get seasonal story content

HQ

We really loved Halo Infinite, which was a brilliant game in so many ways. Everyone knew that we would get more multiplayer content in the future to expand the game, but a lot of gamers have asked the question if we're also getting new content for the story.

Thanks to a new job listing, we now know that it is in fact coming. 343 Industries is currently looking for a new writing director, who will be tasked with "create highly innovative and engaging serial narrative content". And there's more, as the same person also will "work closely with the Halo franchise team to ensure Seasonal story content both leverages existing Halo lore and adds exciting new chapters to the larger Halo story".

If this is regular single player story content or something intended for multiplayer in some way (perhaps something like Horde with a story attached to it) is currently unknown, but at least fleshing out the Halo Infinite story is something 343 Industries is currently working on.

Thanks Windows Central