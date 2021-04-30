Halo Infinite has PC support for super ultrawide screens and cross-play

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft has revealed more information about the PC version of Halo Infinite today, which does also include some stuff that applies to Xbox. But, first and foremost, they want to make it clear that the PC version will have all the bells and whistles demanding gamers could expect.

This includes support for both ultrawide and super ultrawide screens as well as options like triple keybinds and plenty of advanced graphical settings. We can also look forward to cross-play with Xbox and of course cross-progression so you can move between cloud gaming, PC and Xbox while using the same save file. Microsoft also reveals:

"We launched Halo: The Master Chief Collection at the end of 2019 on the PC as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC; since then, over 10 million players have played it, with the vast majority of them being brand new to the franchise."

With an audience this size, it is easy to see why Microsoft has decided to make an effort with Halo Infinite for PC, and we're looking forward to play it when it launches later this year.