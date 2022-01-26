Halo Infinite had the biggest launch ever for the series with 20+ million players

HQ

Forza Horizon 5 was off to a really good start with excellent reviews and literally millions of players joining the racing events in Mexico. Just two weeks ago, we reported that over 15 million people had played the game, and since then it has continued to grow. A lot.

As revealed during Microsoft's conference call for the period October - December late yesterday, it turns out this number has now been increased to over 18 million users. While this might sound incredible considering it was released only two months ago, there is one guy who isn't particularly impressed... Master Chief.

The official Twitter account for the series has now revealed that no less than 20+ million people have already played Halo Infinite since the release last month, which means it also has broken a record:

"With over 20 million Spartans joining us so far, we're thrilled to announce that #HaloInfinite is the biggest launch in Halo franchise history!

Thank you, everyone, for joining us on the next step in this great journey."

We assume both these numbers will continue to be increased even further, and it's always nice to see quality paying off. Have you been contributing to any of these?