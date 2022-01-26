Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite had the biggest launch ever for the series with 20+ million players

Master Chief's latest adventure has beat out the successful Forza Horizon 5.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Forza Horizon 5 was off to a really good start with excellent reviews and literally millions of players joining the racing events in Mexico. Just two weeks ago, we reported that over 15 million people had played the game, and since then it has continued to grow. A lot.

As revealed during Microsoft's conference call for the period October - December late yesterday, it turns out this number has now been increased to over 18 million users. While this might sound incredible considering it was released only two months ago, there is one guy who isn't particularly impressed... Master Chief.

The official Twitter account for the series has now revealed that no less than 20+ million people have already played Halo Infinite since the release last month, which means it also has broken a record:

"With over 20 million Spartans joining us so far, we're thrilled to announce that #HaloInfinite is the biggest launch in Halo franchise history!

Thank you, everyone, for joining us on the next step in this great journey."

We assume both these numbers will continue to be increased even further, and it's always nice to see quality paying off. Have you been contributing to any of these?

Halo Infinite

Related texts

0
Halo Infinite (Campaign)Score

Halo Infinite (Campaign)
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

343 Industries is looking to cement itself as the careful custodians of the Master Chief, and Infinite is their do or die attempt to do so.



Loading next content