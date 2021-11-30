Halo Infinite gets stunning first TV commercial with extra bonus

HQ

If it hasn't got a TV commercial in the US, it's not big. Fortunately, Halo is big and Halo Infinite has just got the first one, and it's really spectacular. It's aptly called "Forever We Fight", dedicated to Master Chief who never gave up no matter the odds of entire alien races against him.

You can check out the video below, and as a bonus actually join the trailer yourself. Just head over to Xbox.com/Become on a computer with a web-camera, or preferably a smartphone, and get your image taken, and you will be rendered into the commercial. The video with you is easily both shareable and downloadable.

Halo Infinite launches on December 8 for PC and Xbox, although the multiplayer is already released. Check out the TV commercial below, and crank up that volume.