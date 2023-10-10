Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite gets plenty of cool features in Season 5

And fittingly enough with Halloween coming up, the Flood is back... sort of.

HQ

The fifth season for Halo Infinite is just around the corner and kicks off on October 17. It is called Reckoning and includes some pretty cool things such as using map objects for attacking your opponents in the map Prism, Forge AI, a return of Extraction from Halo 4 and as it is just a few days until Halloween - there's even some Flood themed content.

Other new things is a second new high altitude map called Forbidden which seems like a sniper's dream with open areas and plenty of bridges, and plenty of new cosmetics. Check out all of this and more in the Reckoning launch trailer below.

HQ
Halo Infinite
Halo InfiniteHalo Infinite

