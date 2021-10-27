Halo Infinite gets new The Banished trailer and two screenshots

HQ

We heard nothing about the Halo Infinite campaign for more than a year, until earlier this week when a new trailer with plenty of gameplay and information was released (which you can check out above).

And now it seems like 343 Industries has decided to rev up the hype machines on all cylinders, as we have got a second trailer as well as two new screenshot today. This time, they are introducing The Banished's enigmatic and cruel leader War Chief Escharum. The group has taken control over the broken ring Zeta Halo, and it is of course up to Master Chief to help them move out.

Check out what War Chief Escharum has to say in the video below, with the two new screenshots further down. Halo Infinite launches on December 8 for PC and Xbox.