Halo Infinite gets Japanese flavoured first free multiplayer event

The first official multiplayer event for Halo Infinite has just started, called Fracture: Tenrai. It consists of a completely free 30 tier Event Pass with six appearances that will take place during Season 1, with new weekly challenges to complete in a new Fiesta playlist. But you can only unlock seven at most during a week, so there's no one who will be able to rush it all to unlock everything in no-time.

By playing this, you will unlock new Yoroi armour pieces, inspired by Japanese samurais - and we have to say 343 Industries nailed the designs on this one. There are also other things that can be unlocked, which is listed on Halo Waypoint:



Torii Reflection - Epic Backdrop



Gatekeeper - Legendary Shoulder Pads



Rare Samurai Nameplate & Emblems



Sol Devil - Legendary Weapon Coating (MA40 AR)



Whispered Sky - Epic Weapon Coating (Sidekick and BR75 Battle Rifle)



Spring Blossom Filter - Legendary Helmet Attachment



Swordsman's Belt - Legendary Utility for Yoroi Armor Core



The second part of the Event Pass starts in January, and you will get to keep all your progress. A trailer for the Fracture: Tenrai event can be found below.