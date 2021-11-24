Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Halo Infinite Multiplayer

Halo Infinite gets Japanese flavoured first free multiplayer event

But, you can only complete seven of the 30 tiers of the free Event Pass during a week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The first official multiplayer event for Halo Infinite has just started, called Fracture: Tenrai. It consists of a completely free 30 tier Event Pass with six appearances that will take place during Season 1, with new weekly challenges to complete in a new Fiesta playlist. But you can only unlock seven at most during a week, so there's no one who will be able to rush it all to unlock everything in no-time.

By playing this, you will unlock new Yoroi armour pieces, inspired by Japanese samurais - and we have to say 343 Industries nailed the designs on this one. There are also other things that can be unlocked, which is listed on Halo Waypoint:


  • Torii Reflection - Epic Backdrop

  • Gatekeeper - Legendary Shoulder Pads

  • Rare Samurai Nameplate & Emblems

  • Sol Devil - Legendary Weapon Coating (MA40 AR)

  • Whispered Sky - Epic Weapon Coating (Sidekick and BR75 Battle Rifle)

  • Spring Blossom Filter - Legendary Helmet Attachment

  • Swordsman's Belt - Legendary Utility for Yoroi Armor Core

The second part of the Event Pass starts in January, and you will get to keep all your progress. A trailer for the Fracture: Tenrai event can be found below.

HQ
Halo Infinite Multiplayer

Related texts



Loading next content