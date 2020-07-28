Halo Infinite gets beautiful art book release

You're watching Advertisements

If playing the Halo games just isn't enough for you, and you'd like to get to know the world even better, then we assume you like the often beautiful art books that are available. Later this year, there is actually a new one coming called The Art of Halo Infinite, published by Dark Horse. It will be released later this year, likely when the actual game launches, and can be pre-ordered from sites like Amazon.

It will be released as a regular hardcover for $39,99, and also as a $79.99 deluxe edition. Check out the stunning cover art below, and under the image, you'll find the full description of what to expect:

"The legendary super soldier returns in Halo Infinite. 343 Industries and Microsoft are building the biggest and most visually spectacular Halo yet. Halo Infinite debuts on the Xbox family of consoles, including Xbox Series X, Microsoft's latest and most powerful game console. To take full advantage of its prodigious graphical prowess, 343 Industries built an all-new, next-generation game engine, giving their world-class artists the tools and technology to realize the worlds, war, and wonder of the Halo universe in unprecedented style and fidelity. 343 Industries have given Dark Horse access to the art and artists who've brought Halo Infinite to vibrant, vivid life. It's all here in unparalleled detail, the heroes you've grown to love--the Master Chief, the brave soldiers of the UNSC, as well as the weapons, vehicles, villains and vistas--and of course, the eponymous and magnificent environments of Halo itself.

The Art of Halo Infinite also features a brand-new cover from legendary concept artist and Halo Infinite's Art Director, Sparth! Join us as we take you from concept to launch inside the artwork of the most ambitious Halo game to date."