Halo Infinite gets age-rated in Australia

Halo Infinite suffered from a major delay after last year's lacklustre showing in July, which also led to the birth of Craig the Brute. Instead of the planned November 2020 release, it was delayed to this year to get all the necessary polish Master Chief and us gamers deserve, and we still do not have a new date.

But we've just received proof that it should be launching this year as planned, at that we probably won't have to fear another delay. It is the Australian equivalent to PEGI, Australian Classification Board, who has now age-rated the game and gave it M (Mature).

A lot of fans believes that Halo Infinite will be released on November 15, which is on the day 20 years after Halo: Combat Evolved and the first Xbox saw the day of light. A reasonable guess is that we will get the release date confirmed at Gamescom when Microsoft has their official Xbox Stream on August 24 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST.

Thanks VGC