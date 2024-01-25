Halo Infinite gets a new multiplayer map next week

HQ

Content Update 29 arrives to Halo Infinite on January 30 and brings a new map to the game called Illusion. 343 Industries has now shared both information about it on Halo Waypoint and also a short video presentation, as well as some images.

The multiplayer designer Cliff Schuldt says it's inspired by the original Halo: Combat Evolved and explains:

"This map is really a love letter to the map design of Halo: Combat Evolved, where every map in that game has a kind of unique element to it—whether that's in the layout, the location, and so on. Illusion is set at an ONI black site facility, and we really wanted to give it a unique hook to give it a strong sense of identity."

As always with Halo Infinite, the maps are free, so check it out to see what we have to look forward to on Tuesday next week.