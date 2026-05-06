Halo Infinite gets a new lease on life with the Firefight-inspired game mode The Gauntlet

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There's still life in Halo Infinite. Halo Waypoint has announced that an update has been released that adds something we know many fans will love. Halo Studios has dusted off Firefight (introduced in Halo 3: ODST) and created a new game mode called The Gauntlet.

If you're not familiar with this PvE mode, it's classic wave-based combat where increasingly difficult hordes of enemies attack, and you and up to three friends must try to survive. Halo Waypoint explains the simple premise behind it:

"Bring your mightiest warriors, because each phase of the Gauntlet is harder than the last. As endless enemies rush from all sides, your team's only hope is to eliminate the bosses in each arena to halt their reinforcements and progress to the next encounter."

The battles will take place across five interconnected maps, with a small "supply zone" between each one where you can restock on gear and ammunition and level up your character. There's also a little twist:

"Pro tip: If you can retrieve the Oddball from the Harbinger, bring it back to the supply zone to activate Skull modifiers and boost everyone's Personal Score during the match."

The Gauntlet has now been released for Halo Infinite, so you can jump right into the battles. Good luck, Spartans!