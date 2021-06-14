Halo Infinite gets a multiplayer deep dive

Microsoft had a second Halo Infinite presentation today, offering a more in-depth look at the multiplayer. And they had a lot on new information to share, that combined, painted a picture of a game that has one foot in what seems to be classic Halo and the other in the future.

Take vehicles as an example of this. Previously they have been waiting on certain points, and when they get destroyed, an new one spawns later. Now vehicles will be delivered by Pelican aircraft instead. A new Warthog inspired vehicle called Razorback was also revealed, which is more durable and can also be used to store gear like a Gravity Hammer.

There will also be a Halo Academy to help new players getting accustomed to the game. It will also offer the opportunity to play against bots to avoid getting creamed online in the learning phase. Battle Passes is also unique as they will never expire. You can freely use the ones you own without never being locked out from content. Also, there won't be any loot-boxes. Ever.

Check out the 12+ minute deep dive below, it is well invested time for Halo fans.