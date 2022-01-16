Halo Infinite finished on Legendary without firing a single bullet

HQ

Halo Infinite is the hardest main Halo game to date and is quite the challenge even on Normal for people not too used with the genre. But you can always count on the internet to come up with something spectacular, no matter what difficulty you throw at it. Like beating Halo Infinite without firing even a single round.

This is exactly what Simply & Slick has managed to do. The user Tom is throwing things, hitting enemies with melee and using the grapple hook - and the result is just spectacular. We're still struggling with Halo Infinite on Legendary firing a shit-ton of bullets, plasma and rockets, and we assume we're not alone.

Click on the link above to see the proof. Impressive really doesn't even begin to describe it.