Halo Infinite finally receives a firm release date

Microsoft put many fears surrounding Halo Infinite to bed during Opening Night Live today, as it was revealed that it will release on December 8. Previously fans were starting to speculate whether the game would be delayed a second time, as its release date was referred to as 'Holiday 2021' despite us only being a few months away from that period.

During the showcase, we also received a brand new cinematic trailer for the game's first free-to-play multiplayer season and a new Halo Infinite Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 was also revealed. The controller is releasing in celebration of the franchise's 20th anniversary and pre-orders for it are open today via the official Xbox website.