English
Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite drops in popularity on Steam but remains huge on Xbox

343 Industries' shooter has slumped but remains in the top five for Xbox.

It has now been two months since Halo infinite was released for PC and Xbox, and ended up getting the best launch ever in the series with over 20 million players. But recently, Business Insider published a report that showed that the game had been dropping in popularity on Steam.

According to SteamDB it was the 54th most played game on Steam yesterday, which isn't really impressive for such a new and important title. But according to the site TrueAchievements, this isn't the full story. The site is known to do tracking and follows 2.5 million Xbox gamers accounts, which they claim is "comfortably a large enough sample size to get an accurate cross-section of what people have been playing".

Their results paints a vastly different picture and says the game has rather increased in popularity for Xbox lately. There has been a drop from the release though, but even this is smaller compared to other popular shooters, and looking at Microsoft's official list over the most played Xbox games, Halo Infinite is in top 5, so it seems like TrueAchievements' numbers are correct.

Perhaps it isn't too shocking that the most classic Xbox franchise of them all is doing better on console, or did you expect it to perform better for PC?

Halo Infinite

