Halo Infinite developer hypes up the cancelled battle royale mode

A developer from Certain Affinity, a support studio for Halo Infinite, has recently posted on social media about how the game's cancelled battle royale mode could have really made a difference in the overall perception of it.

As spotted by GameSpot, the developer - one Mike Clopper - made a post over on LinkedIn, mourning the loss of the battle royale mode. "We loved playing it and working on it was a fantastic experience in spite of its cancellation," he wrote, saying it could have been a "game-changer."

We'll never know if a battle royale mode could have brought Halo Infinite to new heights. The game was popular once it launched, especially with free multiplayer, but it hasn't really reached the heights of other super popular multiplayer games, even if it has improved in the years since it launched.