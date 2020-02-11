Halo Infinite dev diary gives us a peek inside 343 Industries

Halo Infinite is the much-anticipated launch title for the Xbox Series X and both are due to land before the end of the calendar year. When the game does launch, we're getting an all-new adventure starring Master Chief set in the enduring sci-fi world first created by Bungie and then taken on the 343 Industries, the studio built by Microsoft to focus solely on the Halo franchise.

A newly released Dev Diary, which you can see below, gives us a little look at life at 343 Industries, introducing us to a number of the key people working on Infinite and telling us about the ethos at the studio and some of the tools that are being used to build the next chapter in the Halo series. That game is being built using the Slipspace Engine, which franchise director Frank O'Connor calls the "platform for the future of Halo."

"We had to create an engine more powerful for next-generation development," O'Connor said, "but also more nimble so that creatives and engineers are able to work more easily and iterate faster. This technical groundwork is vital to build a platform for the future of Halo."

We're told by the game's technical director, David Berger, that "you have to make tools that allow you to make new features that maybe weren't thought about, you've gotta give the content creators room to ideate outside of that." While his colleague, Tom French, added that the studio is able to prototype new ideas faster than they've ever been able to before.

With powerful new dev tools built specifically for Halo, and with a more open dialogue with the community, it certainly sounds like the studio has big ambitions for Halo Infinite, which is heading to Xbox One and Xbox Series X later this year.