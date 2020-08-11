Halo Infinite delayed until 2021

You're watching Advertisements

The developers over at 343 Industries had to admit that they weren't prepared for all the negative feedback they got after the first Halo Infinite gameplay presentation and since then they said they would do their very best to improve the game before launch, which was supposed to coincide with the launch of the Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, that will take longer than originally planned.

343 Industries has decided to delay Halo Infinite from this autumn to a vague "2021" because they "want to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision". We're also told that the Covid-19 pandemic has made development far more difficult and that it wouldn't be possible to sustain the team's well-being if they even tried to finish the game by the time Xbox Series X launches this holiday.

Update: The good news is that delay to Halo Infinite doesn't also mean a delay for the launch of the Xbox Series X itself, which Microsoft just confirmed will launch this November. While that's good news, it's still a huge shame that Master Chief won't make the console's launch party this year, and it leaves a huge gap in the launch line-up that Microsoft will struggle to fill.