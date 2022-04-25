Halo Infinite co-op campaign expected to arrive in late August

HQ

343 Industries is finally looking to launch the second season of Halo Infinite next week, when Lone Wolves begins on May 3. It had been previously noted that the season would bring new maps and game modes, but with the game being in a pretty exhausted state already, we hoped that there would be plenty of other content as well. The roadmap on Halo Waypoint says differently.

The roadmap not only reveals that Season 2 will last six months (all the way until November 7), but that the game will be getting just two new maps (Catalyst and Breaker), three new game modes (King of the Hill, Land Grab, and Last Spartan Standing), and then a couple of "narrative events" as well, with those being Interference between May 3-16 and Alpha Pack between July 19 and August 1.

Otherwise, the upcoming season's main highlights seems to be the new battle pass, another Fracture event (with the first week starting on May 24), and then the promise of co-op campaign (not split-screen), replayable campaign missions, and the open beta for Forge, all of which are seemingly set to arrive around late August and in September - so around four months away.

Of course, as this is a roadmap, this is subject to change, but considering that an outline for Season 3 (which starts on November 8) was also included, with that sporting a very similar sounding set of new content, it does make us wonder if this will be enough to entice players to come back to Halo Infinite and get back into the shooter.