Halo Infinite changes coming to multiplayer progression system

Even though the general consensus seems to be that the multiplayer part of Halo Infinite is brilliant (we have a "review in progress" solution brewing), there have been two major complaints; the game lacks a proper Team Slayer playlist - and the progression system.

The latter has received the fiercest criticism as you don't get XP as you used to, and you are instead tasked with completing daily and weekly challenges. This means that if you don't succeed in any, you don't get XP at all, which makes progression very slow for people who just want to play and not pay attention to some challenges.

Now 343 Industries admits that this wasn't the best solution and will change it this week, which also has some consequences that you will be compensated for. 343 Industries community Manager John Junyszek explains on Twitter:

"To address the feedback on Battle Pass progression we will be making targeted tunings to our model later this week. To start, we'll be adding "Play 1 Game" challenges to help make sure you consistently progress through the Battle Pass by playing matches the way you want.

We'll also be adjusting, fixing bugs with, and removing some Weekly Challenges based on your feedback. These tunings to challenge difficulty will help you progress through Weekly Challenges faster and thus directly speed up your progress through the Battle Pass. When we make this update, we'll need to reset your Challenges, including your progress towards Weekly ones. To make up for this reset, we'll be granting this week's Ultimate Reward, the Sigil Mark VII Visor, to everyone who logs in from Nov 23 - Nov 30.

Additionally, we will be doubling the duration of 2XP Boosts to now last 1 hour as opposed to 30 mins. We hope this helps people get the most out of them, especially during those longer BTB sessions. We'll be watching these changes closely to make sure they have the positive impact we all want on your progression. This is only our first step - we are committed to continue evolving these systems but it will take time. Thanks for joining our beta, and keep the feedback coming!"

Multiplayer of Halo Infinite is still in beta phase and will have the official release on December 8, so changes like these aren't unexpected. All this sounds like steps in the right direction, according to us, but what do you think?