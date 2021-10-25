Halo Infinite campaign revealed in stunning video

HQ

After a full year of radio silence ever since the botched gameplay demonstration in July last year, we haven't seen anything from the Halo Infinite campaign. But today we finally got a huge sign of life in a lengthy trailer introducing us to Master Chief's new adventure.

It seems like besides fighting The Banished on Zeta Halo, we will also need to get to the bottom of what happened to Cortana. To aid Master Chief, he has a new AI by his side called The Weapon, which must be retrieved, presumably on one of the game's earlier stages. Just as in Halo: Combat Evolved, you will get to rescue marines along the way, and if you succeed, they will help you in various ways, like manning turrets on the Warthog.

This time, you will have a map to choose where to take the fight next. Think of it as a somewhat more gritty and sci-fi version of the Super Mario World map. Master Chief can also upgrade himself this time, and enhancing his abilities. We still don't know if it is somewhat similar to a level tree, but we will get back when we know more about this.

There will of course be new weapons, some of which you have already tried in the multiplayer technical tests, and there will also be new bosses (the Banished's leader War Chief Escharum and a ninja looking Spartan-killer Elite named Jega 'Rdomnai was introduced) as well as new enemies like Skimmers who seems to be pesky and agile bastards.

Another new thing is that Master Chief can call in vehicles himself this time in stations looking like Catch-a-Ride in the Borderlands. This way, you can get the vehicle you want for the road ahead, instead of having to rely on pre-chosen ones.

Halo Infinite has also clearly got a graphical upgrade since we saw it last year and finally looks like the game we were hoping for. It launches on December 8 for PC and Xbox, and is included for Xbox Game Pass with the multiplayer being free-to-play for everyone.

Check out the campaign video below.