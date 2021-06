A Halo Infinite calendar for 2022 is now available for pre-order from Shop Trends. While that is hardly exciting news, we cannot help but notice that the preview image shows plenty of never before seen art from the game with some new biomes and vistas.

A very reasonable guess is that we will see more of Halo Infinite on Sunday at 19:00 during Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, but until then, let's enjoy what this calendar reveals.