Halo Infinite bounced back to 200,000 concurrent Steam users after Fracture: Tenrai

Yesterday we reported about the first multiplayer event for Halo Infinite, called Fracture: Tenrai. It's free to participate in and also have plenty of Japanese infused cosmetic items to unlock. And clearly this was what the fans wanted, as the number of players once again bounced back to more than 200,000 concurrent players yesterday (215 058 to be precise) for the second time in nine days.

Halo Infinite has been performing really well for Microsoft on Steam and is currently the third most played game, behind only Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2. It's quite unsurprisingly also the most played game on Xbox as well.

Have you played Halo Infinite multiplayer yet and what do you think about it?