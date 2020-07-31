Halo Infinite: Big FAQ answers most of our questions

You're watching Advertisements

The community team at 343 Industries decided to shift down a gear or two and discuss the most important issues of the past week at a central place over at Halo Waypoint. The focus is Halo Infinite obviously, but the studio is also talking about the re-release of Halo 3 on PC and how much fun it is to be a developer of this fantastic sci-fi universe, despite all the pressure the team is facing right now. We would like to share a few impressions of this with you in order to highlight the good intentions of the developers.

Although we have already heard that 343 Industries has noticed the fans' criticism of the graphical presentation of Halo Infinite, the studio reassures, once again, that progress will be made until the game launches this winter. On the one hand, they defend the traditional design style they have chosen, as well as its more intensive colour palette, while they also address the reception of their on-going work. The blog states, that many critical comments concern areas the team is still actively working on. The fans have to trust the team that the finished game will look better when they play it at home than this unfinished preview build looked on the live stream.

The issue of multiplayer was also discussed, but the information is scarce since the team is behind its actual schedule due to COVID-19 and home office work. Current rumours are going in very different directions (among other things, a free-to-play approach is being suspected) and 343 is only mentioning that the multiplayer part will grow after the launch. Character customization will play a major role in there (it apparently is reminiscent of how Halo: Reach worked), but there will be neither loot boxes nor microtransactions involved. At the same time, pick-ups for the multiplayer experience were confirmed, giving players access to the gripping hook, for example.

343 Industries did not want to comment on the story just yet, but they reminded us about being able to play in split-screen mode. Two players can play offline on the same TV, while four players can cooperatively dive into the online campaign having each other's back. Halo Infinite releases on Xbox One and Xbox Series X as well as PC (Windows Store and Steam). We recommend that you consult the FAQ for all other questions