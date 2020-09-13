Cookies

news
Halo Infinite

Halo fan constructs over two meter long UNSC ship

That's an insane amount of Lego!

If you know your Halo, then you are surely familiar with the Paris-class heavy frigate, famous from Halo Reach (and more). Steve Witt is one of them, and he has spent five years with Lego to build a replica in stunning detail that weighs 51 kilos and is 2.1 meters long, made by over 25 000 pieces.

Brothers-Brick has an article about the whole construction and an interview with Witt, if you want to know more about the process. Check out this abslutely massive thing below with pictures from Steve Witt's Flickr.

Thanks Kotaku

