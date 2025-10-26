Halo designer slams remake for being a souless cash grab

HQ

With a brand new remake of Halo making landfall sometime next year. Discussions surrounding the validity of remakes have once again resurfaced and this time prompting one the original designers from Halo: Combat Evolved to join the online fray and speak out. Jaime Griesemer, one of the talents that helped shape the first game now criticizes Campaign Evolved for being a soulless cash grab.

Griesemer believes that the project not only lacks vision, but that it undermines almost everything that made the original game so special to begin with. Furthermore he also expresses his sympathy for the many devs who've been thrust into this project. On X, Griesemer wrote:

"Remakes and remasters are soul-destroying and I feel for any dev working on one. They can't win and even if they do they won't get credit. Bad situation unless you are getting paid $"

He also went on to pour bile on the level design found in Campaign Evolved. Claiming that the team lacks understanding of why things were the way they were in Halo: Combat Evolved.

"You aren't supposed to be able to take the Warthog up to steamroll the Hunters. I intentionally placed rocks in the way so you had to fight them on foot. When you can just smash the crates out of the way it wrecks the encounters. But the worst part? They put trees in the landing area of the WooHoo Jump. Lame"

Do you agree with Griesemer's statement?