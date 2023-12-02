Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Halo confirms February start for season 2 in trailer

The fight will truly start in two months.

A Youtube description ruined some of the surprise, but it's still nice to get an official confirmation along with another very exciting goodie at the end of what's been a very exciting day for fans of TV shows.

We've received a trailer confirming that season 2 of the Halo series starts streaming on Paramount+ on the 8th of February. It also gives us a taste of all the action and drama that awaits when the true fight against the Covenant begins, so one can hope this one will turn out much better than what we got last year.

