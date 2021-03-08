Halo co-creator's V1 Interactive is shutting down

You're watching Advertisements

The writing did unfortunately pretty much seem to be on the wall when Marcus Lehto, one of the co-creators of Halo and founder of V1 Interactive, told us Disintegration's servers were shutting down last year, but it's still sad to get tonight's news.

Lehto has taken to Twitter to confirm the closure of V1 Interactive. There's one thing I like about his announcement, however, and that's the fact the leaders seemingly have been very transparent about where things have been going with the employees. This means that they'll at least get some time to find greener pastures before V1 shuts down at a non-disclosed date in the near future. Best of luck in future endeavours to all of the talented developers.