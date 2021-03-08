Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Disintegration

Halo co-creator's V1 Interactive is shutting down

Marcus Lehto and crew were only able to make Disintegration.

The writing did unfortunately pretty much seem to be on the wall when Marcus Lehto, one of the co-creators of Halo and founder of V1 Interactive, told us Disintegration's servers were shutting down last year, but it's still sad to get tonight's news.

Lehto has taken to Twitter to confirm the closure of V1 Interactive. There's one thing I like about his announcement, however, and that's the fact the leaders seemingly have been very transparent about where things have been going with the employees. This means that they'll at least get some time to find greener pastures before V1 shuts down at a non-disclosed date in the near future. Best of luck in future endeavours to all of the talented developers.

