Halo: Combat Evolved

Halo co-creator shows off a bunch of prototype Covenant weapons

The weapons were built but never quite made it into Halo: Combat Evolved.

Recently, the Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto took to Twitter to dish out a few new secrets about Halo: Combat Evolved, the shooter that catapulted the iconic Xbox franchise to stardom. The video, which you can take a look at here, gives us a look at a variety of different prototype Covenant weapons that never quite made the cut for the full game, including a Particle Beam Rifle, a Concussion Gun, and even something called an Excavator.

In the tweet, Lehto states that he re-discovered the assets in his "old 2000 Halo PC build", while also stating that he thought the Microwave Gun that was also shared, would have been "hilarious".

Take a look at the prototype weapons and let us know which one is your favourite.

Thanks, IGN.

