Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto has joined EA

The co-creator behind Halo, Marcus Lehto, has announced that he has joined EA as his latest move in the industry. Lehto has joined EA to head-up a new studio that will be working on first-person games, although what exactly this is remains unannounced at the moment.

Lehto will be taking up the position of game director at this new studio that will be based in Seattle, USA. We don't really have anything else to go on about the announcement just yet, but you can see what Lehto had to say in the announcement tweet below.

"Hey everyone, I'm very excited to announce that I've joined @EA as a Game Director, building a new studio in the Seattle area working on first-person games. I can't wait to share more about what we're creating!"

Before joining EA, Lehto worked at V1 Interactive as its president and game director, where he was part of the team that delivered the sci-fi shooter Disintegration, which failed to sell and ended up seeing the developer have to close its doors earlier this year.