esports
Halo Infinite

Halo Championship Series Charlotte Major: Here are the confirmed teams and pools

The final event before the World Championship in a few weeks happens this weekend.

HQ

While many of us are circling the Halo World Championship on our calendar as that will be the place where Halo Studios shares a glimpse at the future of the franchise, ahead of that massive esports tournament is one final Major.

Set to happen this weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Major is hosted by FaZe Clan and runs from October 3-5. It will feature 12 invited teams and four more squads that earn places in the main proceedings by competing in the open bracket prior to the main event. With this being the case, we now know the attending teams and the pool arrangements.

Pool A:


  • Shopify Rebellion

  • TSM

  • Complexity

  • Open Bracket Team

Pool B:


  • OpTic Gaming

  • Majin Club

  • OMiT

  • Open Bracket Team

Pool C:


  • FaZe Clan

  • Cloud9

  • Luminon EU

  • Open Bracket Team

Pool D:


  • Spacestation Gaming

  • Envy

  • Unreal Nightmare

  • Open Bracket Team

This is an important event as not only will $250,000 be on the line, but so are half of the World Championship spots, as the top eight teams from the Charlotte Major will appear at the premier event later in the month.

Halo Infinite

