Halo Championship Series and World Championship will return in 2025

While the 2024 Halo Championship Series came to a close yesterday with Spacestation Gaming securing the tournament, 343 Indus... Halo Studios has now affirmed that the HCS will be returning in 2025 alongside another World Championship.

This has been affirmed in a post on X, where it's also noted that $1 million will be on the line for it. The big catch at the moment is that the recency of the announcement has meant that we don't have any further information to add just yet, but we can probably expect competitive action to be in full swing again by February, or March at the latest.