Halo: Campaign Evolved shown in epic launch trailer

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It was a bit of a letdown for many who wanted to play Halo: Campaign Evolved on Thursday after purchasing a more expensive edition with an earlier release date. It turned out that not everyone was able to get the game up and running, and it wasn't until a few hours later that everything was back to normal. It remains to be seen whether those affected will be compensated in any way.

Regardless, the game is very entertaining. Our review will be out shortly, but in the meantime, we're happy to share the launch trailer.

Campaign Evolved is a very lavish remake of Master Chief's original adventure, though it lacks the multiplayer component. Since it's a complete remake rather than a remaster, the gameplay has also been modernized to some extent, meaning Master Chief has access to features like sprinting, weapons from later installments in the series, and even online co-op for up to four players (and, of course, classic split-screen co-op is also available).

Check out the video below for a sneak peek at Master Chief's return to the adventure that started it all 25 years ago.